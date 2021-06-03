WAAY 31's Luke Hajdasz has a shocking day at work

WAAY 31 Reporter Luke Hajdasz now knows a bit how it feels to be a suspected criminal.

It stings.

WAAY 31's Luke Hajdasz, with assistance from members of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office WAAY 31's Luke Hajdasz, with assistance from members of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office recently received several new Tasers, and invited Luke to check them out.

The best way to get to know a Taser is to be tamed by one, so that’s exactly what Luke did Thursday.

You can see how that went in the video above.

Don’t worry. Luke came through the experience like a champ with no side effects. (His hair always sticks up like that)

Watch WAAY 31 on Friday to see Luke’s full report, and learn how the sheriff’s office uses the devices to keep communities safer.

