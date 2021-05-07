WAAY 31’s Breken Terry is a mom!

At WAAY 31 we often like to call our Breken Terry Laughlin the Queen of The Shoals.

Now, we’ve got a princess in the family.

Breken and her husband, Jay, welcomed their first child on Thursday!

They’ve named her Sadie Jane Laughlin, and she was born at Helen Keller Hospital late Thursday morning.

She weighs 9 pounds 3 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.

The entire family is doing well and taking lots of time to love on Sadie Jane.

Breken will be out on maternity leave, but will be back on WAAY 31 soon.

Send her your congratulations and well wishes in the comments!