The Huntsville-Madison County NAACP hosted a protest in Big Spring Park on Wednesday against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Huntsville police and protesters clashed hours after the NAACP's peaceful rally came to an end. On Thursday, police are holding a briefing to discuss Wednesday’s events, which you can find more about here.

WAAY 31 viewer, Jonah Weinberger, shared photos from Wednesday night.