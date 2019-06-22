Photo Gallery 21 Images
WAAY 31 viewers have been sending us photos of sights they've seen during Saturday's severe weather.
As we always say, ONLY take photos if you can do so safely.
Got your own to show us for use on air and online? Email them to share@waaytv.com
And click on our Facebook post below to see photos other people have added in the comments:
Related Content
- WAAY 31 viewer photos of Saturday's severe weather
- Photos: Celebrate National Pet Day with WAAY 31
- WAAY 31 I-Team: Severe weather draws new attention to Alabama mobile home regulations
- Attention antenna viewers: Mark your calendars to rescan WAAY-TV
- Photos and Videos: North Alabama severe weather
- Erin Dacy says goodbye to WAAY 31
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Protecting Patients
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Tianaa Dangers
- 'Attack Squirrel' owner talks to WAAY 31
Scroll for more content...