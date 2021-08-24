WAAY 31 teams up with Alabama The Beautiful to showcase the beauty of our state

Beth Cowan Drake has had a passion for photography since she was in college, when technology was not as digitalized as it is today.

"I had a dark room in my house and I was doing a lot of film photography at that time."

Even as the technology has changed, Drake's passion has never wavered. Drake believes we often miss the scenery that surrounds us in our own backyard, like this photo of the full moon glowing bright on the rocket at the Space and Rocket Center.

"I can step outside my door and find beauty right here in the state of Alabama."

Which is why she founded the Facebook group Alabama The Beautiful in October 2017.

"The mission here is to showcase the beauty of the state of Alabama and you can use your photos for that."

In less than four years, the group has exploded in popularity, with over 150 thousand members to date representing over 100 countries.

"I had no idea it was going to grow that fast."

The group is open to the public for anyone to join, whether you're an experienced photographer or just want to see pictures of the beautiful scenery of our state.

Now, the group's rapid growth continues with a new online-only Alabama The Beautiful magazine set to launch in October. And starting this week, WAAY 31 has an exclusive partnership to showcase the beauty of our state by sharing spectacular photos of Alabama with you during our weather forecasts.

And if you are a member of the Alabama The Beautiful Facebook group, your photos can be featured on our forecasts too. All you have to do is add the hashtag #ATBWAAY31 anywhere in your post.

"That'll tell us that you're okay with that photo being used on WAAY TV either on the air or on the website."

And if you ever miss any photos that we share on the air, don't worry. Just visit waaytv.com to find a full gallery of every photo we share.