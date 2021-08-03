WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Fort Payne Wildcats

Let's meet the 2021 Fort Payne football team.

Fort Payne Football puts in the work.

"We've had practice seven times this week, two two a days," Head coach Chris Elmore said.

But somehow the load doesn't take a toll on the players.

In fact, Elmore said the team wants to come to practice every day.

"We always find the positives no matter what we're doing," Sawyer Burt said. "Even if we messed up, at least we did this good."

That mindset doesn't just happen. Senior Eli Fraiser said the positivity comes from being more than teammates.

"We're just friends, we all hang out every day, we're together after pratice, before practice, we got eat together," Fraiser said.

They've done that for years.

"Most of our team has been around each other since middle school," Darrell Prater added.

"We're a lot of goofy guys that like to have fun," Alex McPherson said.

Elmore feels funny sometimes throwing out the fun word when it comes to football, but he said that's one of the biggest components of a successful team.

"If they don't enjoy being around each other, and enjoy being around myself and the other coaches, if it's a misery to come up there every morning, you're not going to win many games," he said.

Elmore can't say how many dubs the Wildcats will have.

But he can promise Fort Payne fans this:

"These guys will be ready to play every friday night," Elmore said.

Fort Payne starts their season at home.