Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WAAY 31 sponsors local golf tournament

WAAY 31 is proud to support multiple charities in the North Alabama area through a local golf tournament.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 4:11 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

WAAY 31 is proud to support multiple charities in the North Alabama area through a local golf tournament.

Link Up 4 Kids Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for August 16th at the Robert Trent Jones course in Hampton Cove. Check-In begins at 7am and shotgun start is at 8am.

This is the third year She’s All That Charities and For Life Ministries have teamed up to raise funds for their charities. This is an opportunity for golfers to have fun, win prizes, and support two ministries at once.

Sponsor contests and packages are still available for those who would like to support the tournament. Teams and individual players can sign up at LinkUp4Kids.com. All players will receive breakfast, lunch, player bags, and chances to win prizes.

For more information on She’s All That Charities go to shesallthat.org and for information on For Life Ministries, go to forlifeministries/newsite/.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events