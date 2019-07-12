WAAY 31 sponsors local golf tournament

WAAY 31 is proud to support multiple charities in the North Alabama area through a local golf tournament.

Link Up 4 Kids Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for August 16th at the Robert Trent Jones course in Hampton Cove. Check-In begins at 7am and shotgun start is at 8am.

This is the third year She’s All That Charities and For Life Ministries have teamed up to raise funds for their charities. This is an opportunity for golfers to have fun, win prizes, and support two ministries at once.

Sponsor contests and packages are still available for those who would like to support the tournament. Teams and individual players can sign up at LinkUp4Kids.com. All players will receive breakfast, lunch, player bags, and chances to win prizes.

For more information on She’s All That Charities go to shesallthat.org and for information on For Life Ministries, go to forlifeministries/newsite/.org.