Family grieving after two men die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Lawrence Co.

WAAY 31 sat down with the family of two men who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Lawrence County.

The incident happened on Johnson Lane in north Courtland. Cousins, Wyman Hampton and John Mays, were found dead in Hampton's home last week.

The sister of one of the victims, Brenda Hampton, said she wonders if this was more than just an accident. She said her brother wasn't living there long but wanted to be there to be closer to their mother.

"To be on the property where my mother had passed at. So, we brought him here to the property, and we were working on the building and to establish him a home here," Hampton said.

Hampton said her brother had stage four renal failure and wanted to spend the rest of his life somewhere comfortable, so they got him a small home and put it on the family's property. She said she was shocked when she heard a generator was found inside of the home.

"I don't understand my brother having a generator in there, because he was a construction worker, a journeyman, and he was also a mechanic," Hampton said.

She said he would know how dangerous that is and that knowing he may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning just isn't sitting right with her.

"How I feel will really be determined by that toxicology report," Hampton said.

The police chief said, right now, the deaths have been ruled accidental and don't appear suspicious. He said there's nothing to indicate foul play was involved.