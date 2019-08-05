WAAY 31 rides with Huntsville police on first day of school

The Huntsville Police Department has a zero tolerance policy for speeding in school zones. WAAY 31 got to take a ride with a police officer who was monitoring school zones on the first day of school.

Officer David Broom is a part of the Huntsville Police Department's traffic task force. His assignment Monday morning was to make sure all students for Lee High School and Martin Luther King Elementary got to school safely.

Those who broke the law got a ticket from him. He stopped four drivers in 45 minutes. All of them admitted to Broom they were speeding. It's something he said isn't acceptable.

"There are signs that are flashing, that indicate that it's a school zone. They're right above the road or right beside the road. People will say many times, they didn't know it was a school zone, but there is not much more we can do," he said.

About 10 minutes prior to the school zone sign activating, we clocked a driver going nearly double the speed limit on Meridian Street.

"It could have been dangerous then, too. I mean just because it's not a school zone doesn't mean there aren't people walking or pulling out of side roads. At 77 mph on a four-lane road, that's 40 mph road that's highly excessive," he said.

Broom's supervisor, Sgt. Stephen Anderson, was also on patrol Monday morning. He warned all drivers to be aware of the speed limit.

"We all know how our kids do, they get distracted and they aren't thinking about the cars driving by. It just takes a split second for a child to be out in the roadway and a car driving by for something terrible, terrible to happen," he said.

Huntsville police said a ticket for speeding in a school zone will cost drivers more than $200. Officers will be out patrolling all year long.