WAAY 31 presents ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas from our family to yours

Many families will be reading the classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas story in preparation for Christmas Day.

And the WAAY 31 family is no different.

To thank you for allowing us in your homes, on your computers and phones, and all the other ways you spend time with us, several members of the WAAY 31 team gathered to read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas to you.

You can watch in the video attached above, and on WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

And make sure you keep an eye out for the cutest, tiniest, newest member of our family. He and his mom get things started!

MERRY CHRISTMAS!