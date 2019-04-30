WAAY 31 offering free legal advice all day Wednesday

WAAY 31 is hosting Law Helpline from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Lawyers from across the Tennessee Valley will be in our studio to take calls to provide you with free legal advice.
The number to call Wednesday is 256-533-8609.
