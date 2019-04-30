Clear

WAAY 31 offering free legal advice all day Wednesday

Lawyers from across the Tennessee Valley will be in our studio to take calls to provide you with free legal advice.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 11:51 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 is hosting Law Helpline from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The number to call Wednesday is 256-533-8609.

