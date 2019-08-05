Photo Gallery 5 Images
We want to see your Back to School photos, too!
Send them to us at share@waaytv.com and you'll see them online and possibly on air.
Related Content
- WAAY 31 news team shares throwback Back to School photos
- WAAY 31 I-Team: Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
- WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Robocalls, fighting back & future fixes
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Protecting Patients
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Tianaa Dangers
- WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Scammers using new tricks for robocalls
- Photos: Celebrate National Pet Day with WAAY 31
- UPDATE: WAAY 31 viewer photos of Saturday's severe weather
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Sheriff Ana Franklin's questionable connections
Scroll for more content...