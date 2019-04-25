WAAY 31 is off air across all platforms

Clear
WAAY 31 is off air to some of our viewers while crews work to fix issues with our transmitter.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 4:25 AM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 4:27 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

WAAY 31 is aware some of our viewers may not be receiving our signal over the air.

It’s due to issues with our transmitter. In order to fix it, crews needed to completely shut down our transmitter causing some of you to lose our signal. This only affects a small portion of viewers. Crews are working as fast as they can to fix it. There’s no timetable for when repairs may be finished.

You can always go to WAAYTV.COM and watch our live stream for every newscast as it airs live when we’re not on air.

