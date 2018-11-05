EMA officials urge residents to follow these safety tips during severe weather

WAAY 31 is learning what you need to be doing in preparation for Monday night's storms. Local Emergency Management directors say people should not take this weather lightly.

While severe weather isn't new for North Alabamians, communication is still key. Below are some tips from EMA officials on how to stay safe.

*Have extra batteries and flashlights on hand

*If you can't bring your pets to a shelter, make sure they're in a safe place inside your home

*Listen to an emergency weather radio

*Keep survival items with you, like water and food that you don't have to cook

*Have important documents on you, so they don't get wet or lost if your home is damaged

*Purchase homeowner's or renter's insurance

*Have an emergency kit

EMA officials also suggest families think of a meeting spot, have helmets nearby in case of a tornado and make sure phones are charged.