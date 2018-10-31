Morgan Co. Schools officials react to Ten Commandments Amendment

On November 6th, you'll decide at the polls whether or not you want the Ten Commandments to be displayed on government properties and at public schools. Under the proposed amendment, these can be displayed only if it's with other historical documents as part of a bigger display.

Some Morgan County Schools officials said they're hoping Senate Bill 181 passes, and they said they believe, whether you're religious or not, there are good values from the Ten commandments.

Falkville High School's assistant principal, Shane Bryan, said he's already aware about the Ten Commandments option on the ballot. It's something school leaders are already discussing with Morgan County Schools superintendent, Bill Hopkins.

Hopkins said he feels that it's worthy to be mounted on the wall.

"We find value in that document. It's a historical document, and it has a lot of importance," Hopkins said.

On the website of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, it states, "If any state entity or public school unconstitutionally posts the Ten Commandments, a successful lawsuit would cost hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars in litigation fees."

Bryan said he's noticed a change over the years with religious values placed in the school system. He said he's glad that the people are able to make the decision.

"I think that is an asset to our state to allow the people to have a vote in that," Bryan said.