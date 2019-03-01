WAAY 31 hosts Sound the Alarm telethon with American Red Cross

On March 12, WAAY 31 will host a call-in telethon where folks can speak to a volunteer about getting registered for a smoke detector to be installed by the American Red Cross.

The telethon is part of the Sound the Alarm campaign, and the call-in time will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The number to call is 256-536-0084.

