WAAY 31 hosts Sound the Alarm telethon with American Red Cross

The telethon is part of the Sound the Alarm campaign.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 5:02 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 5:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On March 12, WAAY 31 will host a call-in telethon where folks can speak to a volunteer about getting registered for a smoke detector to be installed by the American Red Cross.

The telethon is part of the Sound the Alarm campaign, and the call-in time will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The number to call is 256-536-0084.

