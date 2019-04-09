WAAY 31 honored by victims advocacy group for Jimmy Spencer investigation

WAAY 31 was honored on Tuesday in Montgomery for our work on the Jimmy Spencer case that pointed out serious flaws in the Alabama parole system.

The Victims of Crime and Leniency group (VOCAL) presented Breken Terry and WAAY 31 with the "Voices for Victims Media Award." Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall were also honored.

This week is National Crime Victims' Rights Week. You'll see crosses up at various courthouses marking the number of people murdered in the state of Alabama.