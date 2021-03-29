WAAY-31 honored Monday by Alabama Broadcasters Association

WAAY-31 was honored with four Abby Awards at the Alabama Broadcasters Association awards ceremony on Monday.

Chief among them was the station’s win for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, which was judged as the best of all television stations in Alabama. That award belongs to all of WAAY’s news and production teams.

“As all broadcast operations have been challenged during the pandemic, this award speaks to the heart of the entire team at WAAY-31, people whose lives faced sudden changes and careers re-directed,” said WAAY Vice-President and General Manager Mike Wright.

WAAY won the Hard News award for coverage of the removal of the Confederate monument from outside the Madison County Courthouse. This award went to WAAY 31 Reporter Ashley Carter, Producer Emily Adelman, Reporter/Anchor Will Robinson-Smith and other WAAY-31 Producers (See that HERE)

WAAY 31 News Anchor Dan Shaffer won the top Feature story award for his story on 96-year-old Rothacker Smith, a Huntsville World War II Buffalo Soldier hero who fought for America during segregation. (See that HERE)

Additionally, WAAY won the Event or Client Promotion award for our “31 Days to Give” fundraising campaign that raised money for local nonprofits. This award went to Karin Slayton and Tracy Slayton (See that HERE)

“On behalf of all Alabama broadcasters and the millions we serve throughout the state, we graciously accept these honors, and promise to continue raising the bar of integrity both in our news coverage and in our service to this region of the state,” Wright said.

Headquartered in Huntsville, WAAY-31 is owned and operated by Allen Media Broadcasting. The ABC affiliate has served North Alabama and parts of Southern Tennessee for more than six decades.