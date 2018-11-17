Clear

WAAY 31 helps with Coats for Kids donation drive

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 6:19 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

The WAAY 31 news team along with 94.1 WHRP collected donated coats at Walmart in Madison.

The "Coats For Kids" donation drive is organized by WHRP's Toni Terrell who stays over night at different location sites to help raise awareness for the need.

The donated coats are sent to agencies like Harris Home for Children.

The Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club of Huntsville stopped by and donated lots of coats.

"There is no kid that should be standing at a bus stop or walking to school without a coat. Typical last week weather, it was cold here. It's hard to imagine kids walking to school. But we have those in Huntsville who are less fortunate, so we need to pick up our community as a family," said Cedrid Reid.

Infants through teenagers will be given the donated coats.

WHRP will be back at Walmart tomorrow morning.

