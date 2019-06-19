WAAY 31 helping answer your questions about aging

Join WAAY 31 on Tuesday, June 25, as representatives from Merrill Gardens and Green Mountain Legal Services will be on hand to answer questions from seniors and family members.

From 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., you’ll be able to call in and ask questions. (Save this story so you can get the phone number to use when we add it in the coming days)

A variety of topics that concern senior care will be addressed, including elder care, elder law, senior living, living wills, and more.