Clear

WAAY 31 helping answer your questions about aging

A variety of topics that concern senior care will be addressed, including elder care, elder law, senior living, living wills, and more.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Join WAAY 31 on Tuesday, June 25, as representatives from Merrill Gardens and Green Mountain Legal Services will be on hand to answer questions from seniors and family members.

From 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., you’ll be able to call in and ask questions. (Save this story so you can get the phone number to use when we add it in the coming days)

A variety of topics that concern senior care will be addressed, including elder care, elder law, senior living, living wills, and more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events