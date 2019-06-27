Lunar Rover Vehicle engineers describe its creation during panel at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

WAAY 31 heard on Thursday from engineers who built the Lunar Rover Vehicle during a panel discussion at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
The vehicle was first used in 1971, during the Apollo 15 mission. It was an off-road excursion vehicle that allowed astronauts to bring moon rock samples back to Earth.
At the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, the rover creators told the crowd how the vehicle made its first stop on the moon, less than two years after its conception.
"It's a really unique experience to hear from not only the people who are directly involved in the lunar rover program, but also the engineers that are here today to share their knowledge," said Scotty Stewart, who attended the discussion.
The Space and Rocket Center said it looks forward to hosting another Lunar Rover panel later this year.
