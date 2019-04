WAAY 31 giving you an inside look at the 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft is coming to Nashville April 25-27, and WAAY 31 Sports Director Lynden Blake will be there bringing you the latest information.

You'll also be able to watch the draft live on WAAY 31.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, April 25: 7 p.m.

NFL Draft, Round 1

Friday, April 26: 6 p.m.

NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 27: 11 a.m.

NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

Some Alabama Crimson Tide players you can expect to see during the draft are: Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs, Irv Smith Jr., Deionte Thompson, Mack Wilson, Damien Harris, Isaiah Buggs, Christian Miller, Ross Pierschbacher, and Saivion Smith.

Some Auburn Tiger players you can expect to see during the draft are: Jamel Dean, Jarrett Stidham, Darius Slayton, Dontavius Russell, Deshaun Davis, Ryan Davis, and Darrell Williams.

