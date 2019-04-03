Clear

WAAY 31 following Auburn to Minneapolis for college basketball championship

WAAY 31 Sports Director Lynden Blake is in Minneapolis as Auburn makes its first-ever trip to the final rounds of college basketball championship.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 1:54 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 Sports Director Lynden Blake is in Minneapolis as Auburn makes its first-ever trip to the final rounds of college basketball championship.

Tune in to WAAY 31 and check out WAAYTV.com for all the latest on this history-making event.

You can also follow Lynden on Twitter HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events