Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

WAAY 31 Thanks First Responders

At this time, and all times, WAAY 31 is thankful for first responders!

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:34 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 7:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

WAAY 31 news team has been covering the recent flooding extensively, and we've seen firsthand the toll it's taken on first responders and those left to pick up the pieces.

On Thursday, our crews in the Shoals showed appreciation for everyone helping in the recovery effort, with lunch and bottled water. At this time, and all times, WAAY 31 is thankful for first responders!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events