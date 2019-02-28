WAAY 31 Thanks First Responders

Photo Gallery 2 Images
WAAY 31 news team has been covering the recent flooding extensively, and we've seen firsthand the toll it's taken on first responders and those left to pick up the pieces.
On Thursday, our crews in the Shoals showed appreciation for everyone helping in the recovery effort, with lunch and bottled water. At this time, and all times, WAAY 31 is thankful for first responders!
