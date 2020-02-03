WAAY 31 airing Monday’s episode of ‘General Hospital’ late tonight

WAAY 31 will broadcast Monday’s episode of “General Hospital” at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
ABC pre-empted today’s show for impeachment coverage.
Monday’s episode, and all others that are pre-empted due by impeachment coverage, also will be available on the ABC app, online at abc.com HERE and on Hulu after 7 p.m. There will be no sign in restrictions.
