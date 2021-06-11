WAAY 31 Sports Anchor Max Cohan, MLB star Josh Willingham reunite at Mars Hill

When former MLB outfielder Josh Willingham was introduced as Mars Hill Bible School's new head baseball coach Thursday, he wasn't the only one having a full-circle moment.
Willingham, a former MHBS Panther, was returning to the place where his baseball career got started after spending more than a decade at the Major League level.
It was during his career, 2007 to be exact, that Willingham and I first met. At the time, I was 10 and attending Bucky Dent's Baseball School in Delray Beach, Fla.
Back then, I thought I had a shot at a Major League career of my own (I didn't) when the then-Florida Marlin came to talk to some campers.
At the end of the day, Willingham took pictures with all the campers. I had mine framed and kept it on my desk in my parent's house in New York since that summer.
Clearly, my MLB career did not work out. Sports broadcasting was a solid alternative and I've decided to stick with it.
Jump ahead to Wednesday when it was announced that the Florence native would be introduced as the new head coach, I called my dad and had him send me the picture because I thought it would be funny to bring up.
When I arrived in The Shoals on Thursday, I showed Willingham the picture, now some 14 years old.
He was surprised, noting that he looked younger. While he didn't remember the exact event -- not that anyone would expect him to -- he definitely got a kick out of the picture.
At the end of the interviews, Willingham said "[I] appreciate the picture. You want an updated picture?"
Hard to turn that down.