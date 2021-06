We’ve been getting a lot of calls and messages at WAAY 31 from viewers recently, all asking the same question: Where’s Najahe?

Well, WAAY 31 News Anchor Najahe Sherman has been on maternity leave.

And on Tuesday, the little guy we’ve all been waiting for finally arrived.

Nathan came in weighing 7 pounds and 18 inches long.

He and his mom, dad, and big sister all are doing well.