Once again this summer, the WAAY 31 family has grown.

WAAY 31 News Anchor Marie Waxel and her husband, Joel, welcomed their first child on Tuesday!

His name is Jack Vincent, and he was born weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 19.75 inches long.

Marie says all three of them are doing well – and running on adrenaline and love!

Marie is out on maternity leave, but will be back on WAAY 31 soon.

Send her your congratulations and well wishes in the comments!