WAAY 31 Kicks-Off Coats and Cans 4 Kids

WAAY 31 is again supporting WHRP's "Toni's Coats and Cans for Kids" Collection of new coats and non-perishable canned goods begins today and will run through November 22nd. Because of the hardships some families have faced this year, due to the pandemic, the need is greater than ever.

This year, in addition to new coats for are children, WHRP has added the collection of canned goods to share with area agencies serving those in need. Non-profits all across North Alabama have experienced a loss in funding but an increase in needs this year. Many non-profits have also had to reallocate some resources to cover the costs of extra PPE because of the Coronovirus crisis.

Agencies supported by this effort include the Downtown Rescue Mission, New Futures Inc., Manna House, The Harris Home, and NW Community Services.

To participate, you can drop off canned goods or new coats at either Just Love Coffee Cafe in Huntsville or Family Savings Credit Union in Scottsboro.

Toni Terrell from WHRP will be hosting a weekend-long event to fill up a truck with cans and coats November 19-22. You can drop off donations to Toni during that time at the Redston Arsenal PX November 19 and 20, and at the Madison Walmart on November 21 and 22.