WAAY 31 I-TEAM: State Department of Public Health explains coronavirus dashboard issues

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM on Friday pressed the state to learn more about the issues causing constant delays with the coronavirus dashboard.

Friday, the state announced a server issue delayed the numbers from being reported for four hours.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said people should be confident in the numbers reported by the dashboard. She said the server issues that have lasted five months are out of their control..

"The issue is not with the data. The issue is with technical problems that naturally occur in an electronic system," she said.

Landers explained the state dashboard delay in reporting numbers does not impact the integrity of the coronavirus case count.

Friday’s problems were the third in less than a week. When the WAAY 31 I-TEAM asked Landers about issues earlier this week, she told us they were fixed. She also pointed a finger at an outside vendor and labs that didn’t properly report tests.

"Some laboratories were not familiar with the reportable disease requirements in Alabama because they had never done it before," she said.

WAAY 31 asked Gov. Kay Ivey's office about the dashboard delays and if the state would provide any money for a fix. Her office’s only answer was: "I am going to defer you to the Alabama Department of Public Health for questions on their dashboard and related items."

Landers said as long as technical issues persist, data won't be updated on the dashboard until each issue is addressed.

"There are from time to time software-related problems that will delay our presenting the data. I want to remind people the Alabama Department of Public Health, when we determine there could be a delay or potential issue, we will not present data. Rather, we will wait until the technical issue has been resolved to present," she said.

Landers also answered another question a lot of you are asking about the numbers. She said the dashboard identifies and pulls out any duplicate tests for a person, so each person is just counted only once.