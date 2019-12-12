WAAY 31 I-Team: Court records show LaJeromeny Brown violated federal supervised release many times

WAAY 31 I-TEAM obtained documents proving the man charged with killing a Huntsville police officer violated his federal supervised release multiple times.

And those same documents show nobody pushed to send LaJeromeny Brown back to prison, even though the federal prosecutor called him a flight risk and danger to the community.

WAAY 31 has spent all week tracking down how brown slipped through the cracks before being charged with shooting and killing a Huntsville police officer.

I've been on this phone calling and emailing state and federal prosecutors in Tennessee to ask how LaJeromeny Brown repeatedly violated conditions of his release without going back to prison.

Federal prosecutors refuse to answer. I've left messages with the district attorney in Hamilton County, Tenn.

The Chattanooga Police Department said officers did their job.

LaJeromeny Brown called Chattanooga home and police there knew all about him, since his criminal history dates back to the mid 90s. While they may know about Brown, they’re not talking about any of his cases.

The Eastern District of Tennessee sent him to prison on drug charges in 2013, and even though he broke the terms of his supervised release, the federal officials never sent him back to prison.

We've repeatedly called and emailed spokesperson Rachelle Barnes and U.S. Attorney James Overbey and they won’t explain their actions after police arrested Brown in Texas for having a gun in early 2018. Police in Chattanooga also arrested him on two separate occasions later in the year.

One of those was a kidnapping case and the other time he’s charged with assaulting an officer.

Brown was able to bond out on $50,000 for assaulting a police officer. A spokesperson for Chattanooga Police told me officers did their job by arresting him

Elisa Myzal told us the Department of Corrections sometimes notifies their department when someone violates release conditions.