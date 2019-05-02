WAAY 31 I-Team: Alabama parole board director asks employees against changes to speak out

In an email obtained by WAAY31, Eddie Cook, the executive director of the state pardon and parole board, encourages employees who agree with him to voice their opinions against two bills that could impact the parole board.

He says the bills “are not in the best interest of the agency and State.”

House Bill 380 and Senate Bill 42 both give the governor more power over the parole board, put a stop to early paroles, and strengthen victim notification.

The legislation was introduced at the behest of Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall. Marshall and other state officials have cited numerous problems at the parole board, largely because of a WAAY31 I-Team investigation.

Marshall and Gov. Kay Ivey both agree that Jimmy Spencer, who was paroled and now stands accused of murdering three people in Guntersville, was 'recklessly and wrongfully paroled.'

The parole board was also bringing up many inmates for early parole, until the governor put a stop to that in October.

In the email sent by Cook to all employees of the pardon and parole board, he says, "I do not believe for a millisecond the Board of Pardons and Paroles is Broken."

Cook went on to say in the email that any employee is allowed to drive their state-issued vehicles to Montgomery to contest the bills.

WAAY31 has reached out to the Attorney Generals Office concerning the email Cook sent. They told us they are looking into the matter. WAAY31 has also reached out to the State Ethics Commission for clarification on Alabama's Ethics Laws.

