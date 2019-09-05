WAAY 31 I-TEAM: State investigating Limestone County judge

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM has learned a Limestone County District judge is under investigation.
The probe involves Judge Doug Patterson
The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts confirmed Thursday that an investigation is underway.
But neither that agency nor many others we've contacted, will tell us what it's about.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.
