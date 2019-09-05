Clear
BREAKING NEWS WAAY 31 I-TEAM: State investigating Limestone County judge Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WAAY 31 I-TEAM: State investigating Limestone County judge

Judge Douglas Patterson

The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts confirmed Thursday that an investigation is underway.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 3:55 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM has learned a Limestone County District judge is under investigation.

The probe involves Judge Doug Patterson

The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts confirmed Thursday that an investigation is underway.

But neither that agency nor many others we've contacted, will tell us what it's about.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events