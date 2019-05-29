WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Senate committee OKs bill to change parole board

The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee has passed a bill that could transform the state’s parole board.

The bill was approved on a 6 to 5 vote. It now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

The bill passed the House earlier this month.

Discussion Tuesday got heated.

A handful of people addressed the committee, saying they opposed the parole bill which would give the governor more oversight of the board, stop early paroles, and strengthen victim notifications.

Lyn Head, the parole board chairperson, also went to the podium to contest the bill.

"We've done our part to reduce recidivism. This demonstrates that we are not broken. This bill that changes the executive director, changes the nominating procedure for the board, and codifies our policy. there has been no discussion, no explanation on how any of those three things change what anyone is concerned about,” Head said.

During Head's comments she said no one showed up to contest Jimmy Spencer's parole hearing. The WAAY 31 I-TEAM has proven in several stories that the victim in Spencer’s Franklin County case was never notified by the parole board. The board admitted that was a mistake.