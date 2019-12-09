Clear

WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Police say man charged in Huntsville officer’s murder has targeted police before

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM has learned LeJeromeny Brown, the man charged with murdering Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, has tried to kill other police officers in the past.

Browns wrap sheet goes back to the 1990s here in Chattanooga. He was charged with attempted

murder and pleaded it down in 1997.

Police officials here said the man Brown tried to kill in the 90s was and still is a Chattanooga police officer.

Also, last year police say Brown ran from cops here, rammed a police cruiser with his car, and once he was out of the car he tried to fight police again.

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM also learned the district attorney in Tennessee waited almost six months before requesting Brown's bond be revoked or increased after this.

Records show Brown was arrested in October 2018 for assaulting a police officer, reckless endangerment, and multiple other felonies on top of his already extensive wrap sheet.

Then the case was bound over to a grand jury that indicted him on these charges in July 2019.

Neal Pinkston, the district attorney in this case, waited until Aug. 12, 2019, to file this motion to revoke or reduce Brown's bond.

We asked Pinkston’s office about Brown’s case. His communications director said the office doesn’t comment on open cases.

Now, WAAY 31 is working to learn how a man with this violent record and specifically violence against police continued to be let out of jail and onto the streets.

