WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Huntsville man accused of killing estranged wife, 74-year-old man

WAAY 31 learned more on Tuesday about a Huntsville man accused of killing his estranged wife and a 74-year-old man he didn't know.

Fred Somerville is in the Pickens County Jail facing charges that include abuse of a corpse and capital murder.

Fred Somerville

Court records show Somerville lived in Huntsville and had a run in with Huntsville police last year. Brittany Ward, a neighbor, was in disbelief he could live there.

"It's terrifying to know somebody like that was so close to home. I have my goddaughters over here a lot and they run up and down the street with out kids. It's terrifying to know someone like that was on our street," she said.

Ward said she doesn't think she's ever seen Fred Somerville before. Court records show he lived on Calvert Road in North Huntsville.

Neighbors thought the home he listed was vacant, and said the address he gave police is a rental property. They can't say for sure if he ever lived there.

"We just take a lot of pride in our street and to have the only rental house have a monster live there supposedly, I don't know," Ward said.

Huntsville police said officers arrested Somerville last year on drug charges. They said officers found two bags of marijuana, a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of powder cocaine and crystal meth on him.

Ardmore police shared the department's officers are also familiar with Somerville. He was accused of trespassing at his estranged wife's home recently.

Friends said when his estranged wife, LaKresha Somerville, disappeared late last week, they feared the worst.

"It's kind of strange, especially with all the shootings going on. Everybody is kind of just on high alert looking around wondering what's going on," said Alona Tibbs, LaKresha's friend.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office assured the public they weren't in danger on Friday. The spokesperson, Stephen Young, told us investigators learned Somerville, who had connections to Ardmore, was in custody near the Mississippi-Alabama State Line.

Investigators believed there was a connection between him and 74-year-old Bruce Cosman who was shot and killed in his backyard.

"Once it was known with pretty fair certainty that that's who it was, we began to be a lot more confident in telling people. When we say you're not in danger, we do have a reason to say that," Young said.

LaKresha Somerville's family told us Fred and LaKresha knew the former owners of the home on Ardmore Avenue where Cosman was killed. Real estate records show Cosman's family purchased the home in December from its previous owners.

The sheriff's office wouldn't tell us if deputies knew why Somerville drove to the home or what he was looking for. It's unclear when Somerville will be brought back to Limestone County to face a capital murder charge.