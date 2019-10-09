WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Family of Alabama man charged with murder says they warned police

Family members of an Alabama man charged with killing two people in Tennessee told WAAY 31 they warned police this would happen.

Nashville police charged Jermaine Agee with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for stabbing Mayra Garcia and her 13-year-old son to death and trying to kill Garcia's 16-year-old daughter, too. He was on probation for charges in Alabama when this happened.

The family member WAAY 31 spoke with says she wants to remain anonymous. She claims she told multiple law enforcement agencies that Agee was a danger to himself and others.

"We are a very close-knit family, and I tried to take Jermaine under my wing," she said.

The woman you're hearing from is a family member of Jermaine Agee, the man who has a three-page rap sheet in Alabama filled with violent charges ranging from attempted murder to robbery and theft. He was on probation with Alabama when he was arrested on Monday for stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend and her son in Nashville.

"I knew that there was a problem, and I knew he needed help, and I did everything I felt I needed to do to get him help," the family member said.

This woman said family members called Nashville police, Agee's probation officer in Huntsville and others in the case numerous times asking them to get him off the streets.

"If y'all don't get Jermaine, either Jermaine is going to kill someone or somebody is going to kill Jermaine," she said.

According to court documents, Agee was arrested back in May by Huntsville police for loitering and smoking crack near a dumpster. His probation officer even recommended he go back to prison and have a mental health evaluation because of his history with mental illness and because he violated his probation.

"He was a danger to himself and society. Jermaine suffers from PTSD. He's bipolar and schizophrenic," the family member said.

According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Agee was picked up in Nashville on August 3d and brought to Autauga County, Alabama. That's where he served time for robbery and theft and why he was on probation.

Judge Sibley Reynolds only made Agee stay in jail for one night and allowed him to continue on with his probation, according to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

"It's about him being put in a padded cell with a straight jacket. That is where he needs to be," the family member said.

The woman Agee is charged with killing filed a domestic violence warrant against him last week, but because it was in Tennessee and not Alabama, the probation officer was never notified. We have reached out to Judge Reynolds multiple times in the last two days. He has not returned our calls.