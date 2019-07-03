WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Documents say Jimmy Spencer's parole officer continues to 'exceed standards'

The WAAY 31 I-Team obtained documents proving a parole officer in the middle of a triple murder case was never disciplined. The state even said he "exceeds standards."

Brian Robinson was the parole officer for Jimmy Spencer. He duped Spencer on his whereabouts for months and when police in Sardis arrested Spencer on drug charges, Robinson didn’t do anything about it.

Spencer is now charged with killing three people.

While lawmakers passed laws this legislative session giving the governor more oversight of the parole board, the laws don’t make it any easier to fire board members or change leadership.

Brian Robinson’s 2018-2019 performance evaluation has zero disciplinary marks and a three out of four rating in every category. The categories include tracking risk/need assessments, supervising parolees and complying with rules. The only low grade he received was entering victim notification.

In the first half of 2018 as Jimmy Spencer's parole officer, Robinson repeatedly did not follow protocol. Spencer’s arrest in Sardis should’ve been an automatic parole violation, but instead, his parole officer waited weeks before doing anything about it.

When he did, Spencer was already released from the Etowah County Jail, because they legally couldn't keep him even though he was a parolee. A few weeks later, Spencer killed a great grandmother, her 7-year-old grandson and an elderly woman across the street.

The state’s parole board told WAAY 31 it did an internal review of the Spencer case and maintains no mistakes were made. Last week, we asked for that report, and they refused to release it.