WAAY 31 I-TEAM: City of Madison won’t disclose revenue made from naming rights of Trash Pandas' stadium

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM pressed the city of Madison over how much money it's getting for naming rights of the Trash Pandas' new baseball stadium.

The city won’t say. A spokesperson for the city said naming rights for this stadium are between Toyota and BallCorps, the company that owns the team.

If you build it, they will come. The Trash Pandas and the city of Madison both hope the famous movie line is true when the team takes the field next year.

The city spent $46 million to help build the minor league baseball stadium in Madison. The WAAY 31 I-TEAM wanted to know how much money the city would get back for naming rights.

A spokesperson would only say the team will pay at least $1 million to the city for 30 years, and calling the stadium Toyota Field is one source of that money. Others include ticket sales, sales tax, parking and other stadium events.

We also asked the team about the deal with Toyota.

"It's not appropriate because it's a private deal between the city, the Trash Pandas and Toyota," Owner Ralph Nelson said on Monday.

WAAY 31 talked with one person who’s concerned if the team will be around in 30 years.

"The question is, will it? We've had several smaller minor league teams of different sporting arenas come around and none of them have really lasted," Caleb Anderson, who lives in Madison, said.

The city also said naming right deals at minor league stadiums are traditionally not public information. On Wednesday, we are going to check with other teams and cities the Trash Pandas will play.