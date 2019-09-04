Clear
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: 3 Alabama parole board officials on leave pending disciplinary proceedings

Eddie Cook, Belinda Johnson, Christopher Norman

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 2:55 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry, Josh Rayburn

Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Charles Graddick placed three members of the agency’s previous leadership team on mandatory leave on Tuesday, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

The three officials placed on mandatory leave are former Executive Director Eddie Cook, Assistant Executive Director Chris Norman, and Personnel Director Belinda Johnson.

In July, Gov. Kay Ivey announced she was appointing Graddick as director effective Sept. 1.

Ivey was able to do this after legislation passed giving the governor more power over the agency.

