WAAY 31 Black History Month Spotlight: Violet Edwards

The first Black woman to be elected as a Madison County commissioner shares her story.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 6:57 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 7:02 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Violet Edwards is the first Black woman to be elected as a Madison County commissioner.

"I just woke up one day and decided that I wanted change," Edwards said.

Originally from the small town of Cordova, Alabama, Edwards would hold several different titles before county commissioner, from a journalist, to a full-time mother, to a professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. But Edwards felt like she had what it took to evoke change.

She launched her campaign in the summer of 2019, ending it victoriously in 2020.

"If you had something to say, 2020 was the time to say it," Edwards said. "It was a time to fight for what you felt was right."

Part of her fight included calling for the removal of the Confederate monument that sat in front of the Madison County Courthouse.

"To go out and campaign during that just meant I had to stand firm in my conviction, that I had to say what I meant," Edwards said. "I had to be willing to accept the consequences and I just had to face everything with no fear."

Edwards is the only woman and only minority on the commission. However, she truly believes right now, women of color are breaking down barriers and inspiring each other.

"I just love the solidarity we are seeing right now," Edwards said. "We have the women who are not afraid. We have the women who are not afraid to support the women who are not afraid."

It has been nonstop for Edwards since she was sworn in. She has worked on bringing COVID-19 relief through renters assistance, rebuilding the district's community garden and implementing new programs for the Senior Wellness and Advocacy Center.

She hopes people remember her as the commissioner that "got it done."

