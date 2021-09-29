WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Randolph vs. Madison Academy

In the thick of regional play, only two 4A Region 7 teams remain unbeaten - the Madison Academy Mustangs and the Randolph Raiders.

They meet this Friday in our WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week.

The Raiders roll into this game 6-0 (3-0 in region play) but history is not on their side. In 12 meetings with the Mustangs, Randolph is winless and the team has only scored double digit points once. But this is a new year and Head Coach David Lloyd said his team is confident.

“Madison Academy has been one of the premier teams in North Alabama for the last decade so we’re excited to get on the field with them," Lloyd explained. "We talked to our guys about (how) you should want to play these big games. It should bring out the best in you and we’re excited about the challenge.”

This game will give the victor a leg up in the region. While that has major implications for the playoffs, Madison Academy (4-1, 3-0) Head Coach Bob Godsey said his team has to take the same 1-0 approach into this game as they would any other Friday night.

“I just think every game has to be that way,” he said. “The kids know that Randolph is 6-0 and it’s a rivalry here in Huntsville and all those things, and you count on that as a coach. But at the same time, it’s about going out and getting better each week, in practice each day, so that you play well on Fridays.”

There is a mutual respect between these two teams, with both coaches knowing what a test this will be for their guys and what kind of impact it could have on the remainder of the seasons.

“If you want to go far in the playoffs, you’re gonna have to beat good football teams, and it’s good to see guys like that during the season,” Lloyd said.

“And if you’re able to win the game, then you have a pretty good idea of where you stand and where you are. If you lose the game, then you’ve got a good idea what you need to work on and where you need to fix the problems and get ready. So it’s great to see teams like this.

"You know, Madison Academy is going to make a deep playoff run and if we're gonna wanna make our own run, then we’re gonna have to play and beat teams like this.”

We’ll see if the Raiders can end their losing streak or if Madison Academy can make it 13 straight wins on Friday night.