WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Boaz vs. Guntersville

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week Eight is Boaz (6-2) vs. Guntersville (6-1).

In the final stretch of the regular season, every game is huge. With region titles and playoff positions in play, teams are laser-focused on getting to November.

Out in Sand Mountain, Guntersville is set to put its perfect region record on the line this Friday against their rivals from Boaz.

“it’s for the region championship, also it’s a big county game,” Wildcats’ head coach Lance Reese said. “Both communities really turn out for games like this.”

The Wildcats head into this game 4-0 in region play and could clinch the title with a win, but the Pirates are right behind them at 4-1.

“It’s a huge game for us, it’s a playoff-type atmosphere,” Pirates’ head coach Jeremy Sullivan explained. “You’re playing against a playoff-caliber team, a top-five team.”

Sullivan said he’s never gone into a game with the mindset that his team can’t win and this week is no exception. He feels that his team’s success is rooted in the hard-working nature of the community.

“It’s due to their parents, and their community and just the culture here that we’ve built with the community and I think it’s important to them that we’re successful and we do the best we can,” he said.

Because of that, Sullivan only really cares about seeing his team give their best effort.

“As long as we play our best, I don’t care what the scoreboard says and I think if we play our best, it’ll be enough.”

For Guntersville, a season-opening loss to Handly stands as the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record.

“Losing the first one, it kind of gave us a sense of urgency -- knowing we needed to improve and work hard to get where we need to be,” Reese said. “We’re still a work in progress but hopefully [they’ll] continue to work hard and get ready for the playoffs..”

The Marshall County rivalry dates back to 1938 and heavily favors the Wildcats (the winners in 52 of 78 meetings) but the record books don’t matter in this one.

Kickoff from Phil Isom field is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.