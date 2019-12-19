Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coroner says 5 killed in DeKalb County mobile home fire Full Story

WAAY 31 Anchor Dan Shaffer asks Senate Candidate Jeff Sessions about President Trump’s impeachment

Sessions calls the impeachment articles "vague" and "lacking merit."

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WAAY 31 Anchor Dan Shaffer asked former Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Sessions about the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump and the latest on tornado cleanup in Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events