Voting open for Limestone County Christmas theme

With less than 100 days until Christmas, the public’s input is needed for Limestone County’s holiday event theme.

The Christmas in Limestone County Committee has narrowed it down to three possibilities:

• I’ll Be Home for Christmas;

• A Christmas to Remember; or

• A Christmas Tradition.

Members of the public can now choose which they think will be the best theme for Christmas in Limestone County. Voting opened last week and will remain open until Sept. 28.

The winning theme will be announced during the first week of October, along with dates and times for related community events, according to the committee.

“Our committee is ecstatic about getting the community engaged in the theme selection process,” said Pammie Jimmar, president of the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce. “We hope the community is getting excited about shopping local and early for the holiday season in Limestone County.”

The Chamber is one of several organizations represented on the Christmas in Limestone County Committee. Other committee members include the City of Athens, Limestone County Commission, Athens Main Street, Limestone County Economic Development Association, Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools, Town of Ardmore, Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, Town of Elkmont, Town of Mooresville and several community individuals.

Click here to cast your vote.