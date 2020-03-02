Voting may cause more traffic on Highway 231 detour route

The large cracks in Highway 231 and the detour around them have made it harder to get to work, to do business, and to just go about your daily routine.

On Tuesday, voting may join the list of tasks harder to do. That is because two of the polling places in Morgan County are alongside detour routes for Highway 231. They are Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lacey's Spring, and Union Hill Senior Center in Union Hill.

The detour has caused commutes for drivers like William Hill to double.

"Now it's taking dang near 30 minutes to get to work because I gotta go to the backside of the mountain," Hill said.

Many drivers told WAAY31 they are not looking forward to making that drive on Super Tuesday.

"It's a hassle to get anywhere through there right now, so add extra traffic during that time," Danielle Ledford said.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriffs Office said they are on standby in case there needs to be increased patrol, especailly when it comes to getting out of parking lots.

In Union Hill, the polling site is across from a high school where a aschool resource officer will be directing traffic.

Even with these expected delays in traffic, people are still determined to cast their vote.

"You don't have a voice if you don't vote," Ledford said. "I mean you can't complain if you don't vote."

State Troopers told WAAY31, they do not have any plans in place to increase patrolling on State Road 36.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all across North Alabama.