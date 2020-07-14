Voters urged to wear masks at Madison County polling locations

A sign is posted outside polling locations in Madison County. It asks voters to wear a mask, sanitize their hands, practice social distancing and bring their own pen.

We talked with one man who said every voter inside was wearing a mask. He said the poll workers were not, but those who were not were all behind Plexiglas.

"There was a woman in the corner who said I had to show my driver's license, then sanitize my hands. Then, I could go into the voting area," said Bob Vasile, a voter.

A mask is not required to vote, but Madison County has more than 25,000 to hand out if anyone wants one.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said Tuesday morning that they've only had two voters choose not to wear a mask. Both voters were asked to wait a few minutes for the polling location to clear out before they went inside to vote.