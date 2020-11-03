Hundreds of Huntsville voters get in line early to vote

Election Day is in full swing in North Alabama.

Before doors opened at Trinity United Methodist Church, just one of dozens polling locations in Madison County, the line wrapped around the building all the way to the street! Some voters got in line at 5 a.m.!

Despite hundreds of people showing up Tuesday morning, many voters still waited less than a hour to cast their vote.

Voters told WAAY 31 they brought a friend or some coffee and a chair to help them through it, but many said the wait was well worth it.

"I'm gonna vote this morning and it doesn't matter how long it takes," James Hurley said.

That's the mindset Hurley had when he joined more than 100 other voters in line at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southwest Huntsville.

Lines wrapped around the building for most of the morning, but neither that or the chilly weather discouraged people from casting their vote.

"Making sure my voice is heard, making sure my vote gets out there that's what is keeping me warm right now," Morgan Quillin said.

Quillin is a first-time voter. She brought someone along with her to brace the long lines, something she's glad she did

"It's not as lonely and I wanted to make sure I went with someone my first time," she said.

And for voters like Quillin and Hurley, participating in this years historic November election was well worth the wait.

"I am so excited, I have been paying attention to a lot of the stuff that's been happening politically this year and I'm just real excited to get my vote out,"Quillin said.

"I'm just blessed and happy to be out here to vote," Hurley said.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger says despite the long lines, things have moved smoothly at polling locations around the county,

Most voters wore masks, though it's encouraged and not required, and did their best to socially distance.

There are also several safety measures in place once you get inside your polling location.