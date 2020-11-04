Voter turnout record set in Lauderdale County

The Alabama Secretary of State says about 2.2 million out of 3.7 million registered voters in Alabama cast ballots in Tuesday's general election, either by absentee in advance or in person. So many voters came out that one county in the Shoals broke its record for turnout.

It was a busy night at the Lauderdale County Probate Judge's Office with a record-breaking 44,315 people voting in the county. That beats the previous record of 39,000 set back in 2016.

"It was exciting when we realized we had broken that record. We knew what it was going in and we thought we might break it and we were excited when we got to that point," said Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow.

Motlow said the county also broke its absentee ballot record with 5,700 absentee ballots sent out. Then, close to 39,000 people hit the polls on Tuesday.

"We had some lines at polling locations at times, but they were running quickly and efficiently and our poll workers did an outstanding job processing people through and doing it in a timely fashion," Motlow said.

He said this was a difficult but exciting election season.

"The presidential election always brings some excitement, but there was some particular excitement this time and we also had some local races that generated some excitement, which helped turn people out to the polls," said Motlow.

Motlow hopes in another four years, they can set another record with voter turnout.