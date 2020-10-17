Voter registration drive helps educate voters as the registration deadline draw closer

With the deadline to register to vote coming on Monday, organizations around north Alabama are making final pushes to make sure everyone is registered to vote.

On Saturday, the group Lift Our Vote hosted an event dubbed Alabama Voterfest in the parking lot of Club 47 Bar & Grill.

An interactive photo experience was one of many things that helped the Lift Our Vote registration drive feel more like a fun experience as they registered voters on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

"We realized that there are certain sectors of the community, which are hard to reach. And so we felt like we needed to come to those communities where they normally hang out and just bring the message of the importance of the vote to them," said Jessica Fortune-Barker, an organizer with Lift Our Vote.

Dozens of people turned out to the event, which featured a few different panels that discussed voting rights and experiences.

"We're just really trying to make sure that we are highlighting the issues that really impact communities of color and just engage in them right where they are to let them know that there's people out here to support your decisions. We just want y'all to come out and vote!" Fortune-Barker said.

She said they also made sure to have fun elements, like a DJ, an interactive photo booth and food, because they wanted to make the voting experience something enjoyable.

Those who turned out to the registration drive, like Devon Harris, said it was a great venue to bring together a multitude of voices.

"I love that people are actually out here to try and come together for a solution. I think that's the greatest thing. I think what we need most importantly is a common ground and a structure [where] people can actually come together and actually know how to deal with each other," Harris said.

Lift Our Vote was also supported by several other organizations, like And I Still Vote, Vision Movement 2020, Black Voters Matter and The Coalition for Justice Through Civic Engagement.

For more information on voting in Alabama, click here or here.